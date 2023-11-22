Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: Jan Achakzai

QUETTA, Nov 22 (APP): Caretaker Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said that efforts were underway to repatriate one million illegal foreign immigrants by the end of January 2024.

Addressing a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, he said the second phase of the crackdown against the foreigners illegally staying in the country had been initiated and all the government agencies were collaborating in the drive.

He said the process for sending back the illegal Afghan immigrants from the Chaman border continued.

Referring to the September 14 terrorist attack on the army and FC posts guarding the Wali Tangi Dam, he said the body of a terrorist killed in the cross fire with the security forces was found in the mountainous area of Wali Tangi.

His body with weapons, ammunition, and identity cards was probably left behind by the fleeing terrorists after their attack was repulsed by the troops guarding the dam, he added.

Achakzai said the number of terrorists killed in the attack had now risen to four as three attackers were gunned down on the spot with many injured.