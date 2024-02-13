Efforts underway for revival, Efforts underway for revival, financial stability of Radio Pakistan: DG PBC of Radio Pakistan: DG PBC

KARACHI, Feb 13 (APP):Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, Tuesday, said that efforts were underway for revival of past glory of Radio Pakistan and for resolving financial issues of the corporation.

He was speaking during visit of New Broadcasting House PBC Karachi on the occasion of World Radio Day being observed on February 13. Station Director PBC Karachi Mehboob Sultan, Deputy Controller News Malahat Soulat, DC Engineering Imranulah Khan, DC Admin Arbab Ali Rahujo, other officers and staff member were also present at the occasion.

The DG PBC said that to make the corporation financially viable a new business plan has been envisaged and it will be presented in next meeting of Board of Directors of PBC for approval.

The business plan contains 15 points including creation of audio books, collaboration with National Book Foundation, rationalization of electricity tariff for PBC, utilization of PBC properties across the country for revenue generation in public private partnership mode and audio signal levy on vehicles travel on motorways, he informed.

The government was committed with revival of Radio Pakistan and measures were being taken in the regard, he said adding that the caretaker minister for Information Murtaza Solangi paid a visit to Radio Pakistan Islamabad on the occasion of World Radio Day and also read English news.

He said that Transmitter at Radio Pakistan Khairpur has been changed in just one day to improve outreach of the radio station while transmitters at Hyderabad and Larkana will soon be changed as well. Besides we are also working to improve digital transmission of PBC and shifting of programs on DRM across the country, he added.

He further informed that newsletter of PBC ‘Aahang’ was under publication from 1948 but it was not getting government advertisement. Now Aahang has been placed on official media list and it could get advertisement form federal and provincial governments, he added.

Another important initiative taken was aimed at making the radio more relevant with the society, he said and added that opening the doors of Radio Pakistan for youth particularly the students of colleges and universities and holding Mushairas was part of that initiative.

Seead Ahmed Sheikh urged the PBC employees to promote contacts and coordination with poets, writers and intellectuals to achieve the objectives. He also emphasized that employees must work with dedication and bring innovation in content and behavior and utilize resources of the corporation in judicious manner.

Director General, during the visit, inspected different sections of the Radio Pakistan Karachi including master Control Room (MCR) and studios and also took part in live transmission of Sindhi language program ‘Surahi Sanjh’ from Radio Pakistan Karachi on World Radio Day.