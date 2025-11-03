Efforts on to ensure improved infrastructure in Tank

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Nov 03 (APP):The district administration of Tank is taking tangible steps to ensure better road infrastructure to achieve the development of the area.

As part of efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Malik Sajid Ali Khan paid a visit to the under-construction Tank to Pezu Road at Gul Imam.

During the visit, he thoroughly reviewed the ongoing development works and directed the concerned department officials to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe while ensuring no compromise on construction quality.

He said that the government was committed to providing high-quality and durable public facilities, and the timely completion of development projects was a vital step toward improving public welfare.

He also instructed the engineers and field staff present on-site to use quality materials to ensure that citizens benefit from a better and safer road network.