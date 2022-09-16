Efforts afoot to restore railway services by reconstructing Hirok bridge: Saad Rafique

QUETTA, Sep 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said that efforts were afoot to restore railway services in order to provide maximum facilities to masses in the country, especially flood-hit Balochistan.

The said views were expressed by the minister while inspecting the damaged Hirok Railway Bridge.

On this occasion, Railway, NLC and FC officials were also present as the minister lauded the hard work of Pakistan railways’ staff which was working day and night to repair and restore the system.

Besides, the concerned officials briefed the minister about the affected sections of railway and the progress being made in the repairs of damaged tracks.

Khawaja Saad Rafiq said the Hirok Bridge, built in British era, was washed away in recent flash floods which caused suspension in railway services.

It is pertinent to mention, here, the collapsed bridge is located between Kolpur and Mach at Hirak in Bolan valley.

Meanwhile, the minister asserted that the relevant staff and engineers must ensure to work in double shifts for the reconstruction of the damaged bridge as the suspension of the bridge had brought railway operations of the province to a point of standstill.

Moreover, Saad Rafique directed officials to keep him timely informed on timely about the progress being made in the repair work.