Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

QUETTA, May 02 (APP):Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Thursday said that effective planning and development plan is a blueprint for a bright future that guides us towards prosperity, stability and sustainable development.

He expressed these views while talking to Senator Manzoor Kakar, former Additional Chief Secretary Naseebullah Khan Bazai and former Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Abdul Jabbar during separate meetings.

The Governor said that in the context of sustainable development and progress of Balochistan, we could utilize the power of comprehensive planning and growth to advance economic increase saying that improve the standard of living and create new employment opportunities for the common man.

He said that challenges faced through strategic vision could be overcome and new stages of modernization can be set.

The Governor said that it is my long experience that short-term planning meets immediate needs, medium-term planning increases the pace while long-term planning secures our future.

He said that the interest of the people should be the focus and center of all the policies and projects formulated at the provincial and central levels, in view of the economic and political changes taking place in the area, we must ensure the participation and involvement of the people in all economic and commercial activities.