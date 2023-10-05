Education minister for modernizing system to ensure transparent examination

KARACHI, Oct 05 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, on Thursday, stressed on need to modernize the entire education system from teaching to examination assessment to enhance the quality of education.

The minister was chairing a meeting focused on advancing examination reforms within the education sector and to deliberate on and strategize reforms proposed by the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) that could profoundly benefit educational boards across the province.

The meeting was attended by chairman of IBCC Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, Executive Director of IBCC Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, chairpersons of all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Sindh, chairman Board of Technical Education, Director NAVTTC, and officials of IBCC.

The minister emphasized the importance of timely implementation of the suggested reforms and urged the boards to prepare a robust examination framework that would instil public trust in the assessment process.

He said that IBCC as well as the federal board has digitized and automated their entire system enabling students to get their required certificates at their homes. He added that measures were being taken to improve primary and secondary education.

He stressed to the chairmen of all the boards to digitize their systems as the use of modern technology would help solve a number of issues and resolve public complaints.

He said that immediate reforms were required in the education system of Pakistan and he would visit all the provinces and hold meetings with boards’ officials to further the reform agenda and resolve the problem encountered.

Madad Ali Sindhi highlighted the significance of skill development in the country’s progress and said that there was a demand for vocational and technical education and training across the globe and the government intended to promote technical education and training.

The minister also directed NAVTTC to establish a centre of excellence in technical education and also submit details of projects for technical training and skill development being run in Sindh province.

During the meeting, the chairpersons of the BISE Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad provided comprehensive briefings on the reforms proposed by IBCC and highlighted their potential to enhance examination systems and processes.

The meeting was informed that BISE Larkana and Ziauddin Board has been completely digitized while the automation process at other boards was in process.

Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah presented a detailed overview of the proposed reforms, elucidating their potential to elevate the educational landscape. His insights and expertise were instrumental in steering the discussion towards constructive outcomes.

The collaborative effort and productive discussions during this gathering reflect a shared commitment to enhancing the quality and credibility of examination systems, ultimately benefitting the education sector and, most importantly, the students.