Education minister chairs 16th PIFD senate meeting

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 11 (APP):The 16th meeting of the Senate of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) was convened on Friday, chaired by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, federal minister for Education and Professional Training.

Key academic, financial, and administrative matters pertaining to the institution were discussed and decided during the meeting.

The PIFD senate members from diverse sectors including education, finance, design, industry, and government attended the session and took part in strategic decision-making to guide the future direction of the Institute.

Following the meeting, the members visited the thesis display, where they lauded the creativity, technical skills, and innovation demonstrated by the students.