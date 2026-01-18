Education Family Planning festival held

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 18 (APP):The Population Welfare Department here on Saturday organized an ‘Education Family Planning Festival’ to raise public awareness about family planning, maternal and child health and the importance of educating both boys and girls.

The event, held in line with Punjab Chief Minister’s vision and under the guidance of the provincial Health and Population Department, was inaugurated by Zia Ullah Shah, MPA (PML-N) and Parliamentary Secretary for WASA, who served as chief guest.

District Population Welfare Officer Rawalpindi, Shireen Sukhan was the chief organiser. All district office staff actively participated, making the programme a success.

The mela revolved around the slogans: “Balanced Family, Prosperous Pakistan” and “Educated Mother, Educated Society”. It combined entertainment with education to reach families effectively.

Information stalls provided guidance on family planning to men and women, while child health activities, recreational programmes and educational demonstrations kept visitors engaged. Key messages focused on the benefits of planned families, the challenges caused by rapid population growth, the importance of maternal and child health, and the equal value of educating daughters and sons.

Large numbers of men, women, families and children attended. Interactive sessions and artistic performances generated strong interest.

At the end, prizes were distributed to winners of child health competitions. Participants appreciated the government initiative and pledged to spread the message in their communities.