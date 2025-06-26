Education department plans 96 projects in ADP

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jun 26 (APP): A review meeting of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the Education Department was held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai.

The meeting discussed the progress and new initiatives under the ADP for the current fiscal year.

It was informed that a total of 96 projects have been included in the ADP, comprising 37 ongoing and 20 new projects in settled districts, 14 ongoing and 5 new projects under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), and 16 ongoing and 4 new projects in the merged districts.

Among the new projects, Rs. 300 million has been allocated for land acquisition for schools, Rs. 855 million for the restoration of 10 historic schools, Rs. 100 million for tele-education, Rs. 1.2 billion for the Education Emergency School

Support Programme, Rs. 100 million for teacher training, and Rs. 200 million for teacher licensing.

Other major initiatives include the establishment of Centres of Excellence (Rs. 150 million), 200 schools under the Education Foundation (Rs. 100 million), construction of 500 additional classrooms (Rs. 407 million), 50 new primary schools (Rs. 375 million), girls’ community schools and ALP centres (Rs. 220 million), Early Childhood Education (ECE) rooms (Rs. 5 million), smart classrooms (Rs. 500 million), model schools in southern districts (Rs. 826 million), and construction of 50 schools in merged districts (Rs. 1.5 billion).

This year will also see the establishment of 41 new primary schools, 12 new secondary schools, upgradation of 31 primary schools to middle level, and 23 middle schools to high level. In merged districts, 71 examination halls, 64 science labs, and 67 schools will be completed, along with 2 cadet colleges in settled districts and 3 model schools in merged districts.

The minister highlighted key mega projects, including the establishment of a Girls Cadet College in Dera Ismail Khan, completion of Girls Cadet College Mardan, a Cadet College in Lakki Marwat, monthly stipends for students in merged districts, solarization of schools, and reconstruction of damaged schools in Bara, Khyber District.

The total ADP budget for 2025–26 stands at Rs. 328.865 billion, with Rs. 303.583 billion for current expenditures and Rs. 23.28 billion for development, marking a 13% increase from last year.

The minister noted that 91% of work on 24 schemes has been completed and will be finalized this year. Additionally, Rs. 5 billion has been allocated to bring out-of-school children back to schools, and new projects like the Education Card and Tele-Education will be launched.