KARACHI, Feb 14 (APP):Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori addressed the Education Conference – Karachi Ka Mustaqbil (Future of Karachi) held at Governor House and stated that the time has come to raise serious questions about the present and future of the city and to work collectively towards practical solutions.

He appreciated all stakeholders and members of the media, who are striving for Karachi’s progress and a brighter future.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said that Karachi is not merely a city but a “Mini Pakistan,” where people of every ethnicity and faith reside and contribute to the national economy.

He emphasized that the development of Karachi is directly linked to the prosperity of Pakistan, as the future of 250 million citizens is connected with this metropolitan hub.

He stated that, as Governor Sindh, he seeks to play an effective and constructive role between the federal government, the provincial administration, and political leadership to address the city’s long-standing challenges. The deteriorating civic conditions demand collective deliberation and decisive action.

The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori observed that Karachi has given immense economic strength to the country, yet today it stands in need of urgent attention. Open sewerage lines, dumper-related accidents, and fire incidents in buildings are resulting in tragic loss of lives, highlighting the shared responsibility of all concerned authorities.

He further noted that Karachi contributes 65 percent of the country’s tax revenue and 54 percent of exports, but despite this significant contribution, its infrastructure requires immediate and comprehensive improvement. Strengthening academic leadership and addressing the concerns of university chancellors and faculty members are equally important for sustainable development.

Concluding his address at the Education Conference – Karachi Ka Mustaqbil (Future of Karachi), Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori stressed that uniting educational and business leadership on a single platform is essential. He urged all stakeholders to rise above political differences and work collectively to secure Karachi’s rightful status and ensure a prosperous future for the city and the nation.

Federal Minister for Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also emphasized the need for quality education.

He said that they were making efforts to improve quality of the education.