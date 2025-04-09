Education Board to maintain transparent marking process

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Apr 09 (APP):Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan and Controller Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan have said in a joint statement that several important steps have been taken to make the marking process of examination papers transparent, impartial and standard.

According to the statement, biometric attendance system and CCTV cameras have been installed at all established marking centers to effectively monitor the attendance, discipline and performance of marking staff.

He said that the board has also introduced a modern Monitoring and Evaluation System to ensure effective monitoring and transparency of the marking process, which was successfully implemented in the Intermediat-Second Annual 2024 examinations. Now this system has been further improved and has been implemented in the Matric Annual 2025 as well.

“This system will monitor not only the Head Examiners, Sub-Examiners, Super Checkers and Assistant to Head Examiners, but also other relevant officers to ensure accountability and transparency at all levels”, said the statement issued on Wednesday.

He further said that impartiality, transparency and protection of merit in the marking process are the top priority so that there is no fear of any injustice to the students. This system will not only improve the performance of the staff but will also further strengthen the public’s confidence in the examination system.

Controller Examinations, Tanveer Asghar Awan recently visited the marking centers established at Government Boys Qadri Secondary School Gujjar Khan and Government Girls High School Kallar Syedan. On this occasion, he directed the marking staff to ensure complete transparency and merit in the marking process and to ensure strict implementation of the SOPs issued by the board.