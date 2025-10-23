Education board promotes 6 officials to next grades

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Oct 23 (APP):The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Faisalabad, promoted six employees to next grades here on Thursday.

A committee meeting in the chair of Chairperson Board/ Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar was held here, in which promotion cases were approved.

According to official sources, Superintendent Muhammad Arshad was promoted as Assistant Secretary. Assistants Muhammad Amin and Muhammad Saeed Athar were promoted as Superintendent. The Upper Division Clerks Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Shafqat and Muhammad Sarfraz were promoted as Assistant while Stenographer Muhammad Amir Hameed was promoted to Senior Scale stenographer.