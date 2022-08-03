ECP verdict exposes PTI used foreign funds to destabilise country: Ikhtiar Wali

PESHAWAR, Aug 03 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber Pakthunkhwa spokesman Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Wednesday said the ECP’s verdict had exposed the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for using foreign funds to destabilise the country.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in its decision, had declared that the PTI received huge funds from foreign countries, including enemy states, Ikhtiar Wali, who is also member of PK Assembly, told the media.

Imran Khan should now resign from the PTI’s chairmanship as he was no more “Sadiq and Amin” (righteous and honest) after the ECP’s verdict, he added.

The PML-N leader said the coalition government had reinitiated work on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which remained almost on halt during the PTI regime.