ECP takes strong notice of CM’s threatening remarks at Havelian rally

PESHAWAR, Nov 20 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken strong notice of the threatening remarks made by Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi during a public gathering held in Havelian on Wednesday.

According to the ECP, the chief minister, in his address, issued intimidating statements targeting the district administration, police officials, and staff deployed for election duties.

He also incited the crowd present at the rally, which the Commission described as a highly irresponsible act on the part of the province’s chief executive.

The ECP stated that such behavior has not only jeopardized the conduct of peaceful by-elections in NA-18 Haripur, but has also put the lives of district administration officials, police personnel, election duty staff, and voters at risk.

Following the remarks, the commission directed the Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to immediately hold a meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Inspector General of Police, ensure necessary security measures, and submit a detailed report to the ECP.

The issue was formally brought to the notice of the Chief Secretary during a meeting held today at the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner KP.

The ECP reiterated that the safety of polling staff will be ensured at all costs, and that no individual will be allowed to interfere in the electoral process.

It further stated that strict legal action will be taken against any elements found violating the law or attempting to influence the election.