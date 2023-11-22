ECP  organizes ‘Voter Education’ seminars

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Following the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a comprehensive series of seminars on election-related matters has been launched on Wednesday in various girls’ colleges across the district.

As part of this initiative, a seminar was also organized in Government Girls Degree College Malikpura, drawing significant participation from students.

During the seminar, the students presented reports highlighting the significance of voting in a democratic society.

District Election Commissioner, Zeeshan Khan, emphasized the importance of voting not only for good governance within the country but also for creating awareness about the correct and transparent voter lists.

He informed the participants about the 8300 service, which facilitated citizens in verifying their voter registration status.

Zeeshan Khan provided insights into the functioning and role of the Election Commission of Pakistan, shedding light on the preparations involved in the election process, including voting and result tabulation.

He engaged with the students, addressing their questions comprehensively and addressing any concerns raised during the seminar.

Expressing her gratitude, Principal Government Girls Degree College Malikpura Saima commended the ECP for organizing informative seminars.