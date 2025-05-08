ECP organizes two-day training workshop on fourth strategic plan

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, May 08 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducted a two-day training workshop at its provincial headquarters here in connection with the development of its Fourth Strategic Plan.

The event was attended by Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Afridi, along with various Regional Election Commissioners, District Election Commissioners, and election officers.

Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saeed Gul, inaugurated the workshop.

In his opening remarks, he highlighted that the ECP has successfully implemented three strategic plans to date and is now in the process of preparing the fourth.

He emphasized the importance of the workshop as a critical component of this planning phase and urged all participants to actively contribute effective and practical suggestions for the formulation of a comprehensive document.

During the training sessions, participants shared their insights and presented recommendations regarding the Fourth Strategic Plan.

The workshop was supervised by senior ECP officer Shamshad Khan and Deputy Director Shahab Khan from the ECP headquarters in Islamabad.