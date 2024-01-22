ECP making efforts to ensure participation of deprived segment of society in polls

PESHAWAR, Jan 22 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), is making all out efforts to ensure the participation of deprived segments of society including women in next polls.

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aziz Bahadar expressed these views while talking to a delegation of KP Women Commission here on Monday.

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner, Aziz Bahadar said that we are making efforts to ensure participation of all deprived sections of the society including females in the upcoming general elections.

Nasreen Khattak was leading the delegation include the Director (Programme) Women Commission Miss Amna Durrani and others. Deputy Director (Media Coordination) Sohail Ahmed and Assistant Director (Social Inclusion) Syed Ahmed Naqvi were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Aziz Bahadur highlighted the role of observers in holding transparent elections and added that registered organizations can apply for Accreditation Cards as per prevailing procedure.

He briefed the delegation about the relevant constitutional, legal framework and steps taken by the Election Commission for comprehensive and reliable elections including the election laws regarding the minorities and marginalized classes of the society and the measures for them.

He said that gender desks are being established in the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad and the office of Provincial Election Commissioner KP. Similarly, he said that monitoring and control room are also functional, which monitors any complaint and sends it to the office of the concerned district monitoring officer (DMO), for timely action.

The delegation of the Women’s Commission apprised the Joint Provincial Election Commissioner about the problems related to the low turnout of women voters and their electoral process. Nasreen Khattak said that with the assistance of the Election Commission, they will monitor pre-poll arrangements in specified districts.