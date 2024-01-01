ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation code of conduct

QUETTA, Jan 01 (APP): Balochistan chapter of the Election Commission of Pakistan has served notice to the Pakistan Peoples Party for violation of the code of conduct.

The notice was served to the Provincial President PPP Changez Jamali, said an ECP spokesman on Monday.

The spokesman said that action was taken on the reports of the monitoring team constituted by the ECP to ensure the code of conduct is being followed by the parties and individuals contesting elections in 2024.

“It was observed that party workers painted several newly erected street lights poles with party flag colour at Sariab Road in the constituency of PB-43,”

As per the code of conduct issued by the ECP, no person, political party or contesting candidate can fix party flag at any public or private building, in any case,” the ECP notice issued to Jamali read.

It directed the PPP to remove the party flags from the poles within three days otherwise action would be taken under the law .