ECP announces schedule for Senate election in KP

PESHAWAR, Oct 07 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for the Senate election on a general seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which became vacant following the disqualification of Syed Shibli Faraz.

According to a notification issued by Provincial Election Commissioner and Returning Officer Saeed Gul, the election will be conducted under Sections 107 and 127 of the Elections Act, 2017, read with Articles 224(5) and 254 of the Constitution.

Nomination papers will be filed with the Returning Officer on October 8 and 9, while the list of nominated candidates will be published on October 10.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be carried out on October 13, and appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations can be filed by October 15.

The tribunal will dispose of appeals by October 17, and the revised list of candidates will be published on October 18.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 20, while polling will take place on October 30 (Thursday), from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Polling will be held at the Provincial Assembly Building, Peshawar.

Nomination papers will be received at the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner, Shami Road, here during office hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on October 8 and 9.