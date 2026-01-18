ECP announces new delimitation schedule for LG polls in KP

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 18 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced a new delimitation schedule for Village Councils and Neighborhood Councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

According to the ECP, delimitation will be carried out in phases across 24 districts starting in March.

These districts include Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swat, Buner, Kohat, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Chitral, and other areas of the province.

The process will begin with the preparation of preliminary lists from January 19 to February 2, followed by compilation from February 3 to February 4.

The preliminary delimitations will be published between March 5 and March 6, while objections can be submitted from March 6 to March 25.

The final lists are scheduled to be issued on April 20.

The Election Commission has confirmed that the final delimitations will be officially published in the Gazette of Pakistan, marking an important step toward the conduct of local government elections in KP.