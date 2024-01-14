ECP allots electoral symbols to candidates for 14 NA seats in Lahore

LAHORE, Jan 14 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sunday allotted symbols to candidates from 14 seats National Assembly constituencies of Lahore.

The ECP local chapter sources told APP that ‘lion’ election symbol has been given to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates, ‘arrow’ to the Pakistan People’s Party candidates, ‘scale’ to Jamaat-e-Islami, ‘eagle’ to Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, and ‘crane’ to Tehreek Labaik Pakistan.

From NA-117 constituency of Lahore, Abrar-ul-Haq got ‘Guitar’, Abdul Aleem Khan ‘Eagle’; from NA-118, Alia Hamza got ‘Dice’, while Hamza Shehbaz got ‘Lion’; Maryam Nawaz from NA-119 got ‘Lion’ and Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Shahzad Farooq was allotted ‘Trolley’.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq got ‘Lion’ symbol from NA-120; Sheikh Rohail ‘Lion’ from NA-121, while Waseem Qadir of Tehreek-e-Insaf ‘Wicket’ symbol.

From NA-122, Azhar Siddique was awarded ‘Medal’, Khawaja Saad Rafiq ‘Lion’, Sardar Latif Khosa Alphabet (K)’.

Shehbaz Sharif got lion from NA-123 constituency of Lahore, while Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Afzal Azim ‘Radio’.

Similarly, from NA-124, Rana Mubasher Iqbal was allotted ‘Lion’ while Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate Zameer Advocate ‘Dolphin’.

From NA-125, Khurram Shehzad was given ‘Crane’ symbol, from where 19 candidates including Afzal Khokhar of PML-N are contesting. PTI’s Jameel Asghar Bhatti was allotted ‘Dhol’ symbol.

From NA-126, Malik Saiful Mulook Khokhar got ‘Lion’ symbol. Bilawal Bhutto was allotted ‘Arrow’ symbol from NA-127, while Atta Tarar of PML-N got ‘lion’, PTI candidate Shabir Ahmed Gujjar got ‘Huqqa’ while Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Zaheer Abbas got ‘Clock’ electoral symbol.

Likewise, from NA-128, Liaquat Baloch was allotted ‘scale’ while Salman Akram of Tehreek-e-Insaf was given ‘Racket’.

From NA-129, Mohammad Akaran Dogar got ‘Peacock’ symbol while Shafqat Mahmood got ‘Charpai’ symbol, and Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Mian Azhar was allotted ‘Wicket’ symbol.

Nawaz Sharif was given the symbol of ‘lion’ and Iqbal Ahmad Khan ‘arrow’ from constituency NA-130 of Lahore, while Dr. Yasmin Rashid of Tehreek-e-Insaf was given ‘laptop’ electoral symbol.