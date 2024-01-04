EC receives 329 appeals against approval, rejection of nomination papers in KP

PESHAWAR, Jan 04 (APP): As many as 329 appeals have been filed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against approval and rejection of nominations papers for the general elections.

According to the Provincial Election Commissioner (EC) Office, 14 applications have been filed against approval of nomination papers on National Assembly seats in appellate court among which 6 were filed in Peshawar Bench, 6 in Abbottabad Bench and 2 in DI Khan Bench.

A total of 102 applications have been filed against rejection of nomination papers among which 53 are filed in Peshawar Bench, 2 in Abbottabad Bench, 34 in Mingora Bench, 4 in DI Khan Bench and 9 in Bannu Bench.

The figure of applications filed against approval of nomination papers for Provincial Assembly seats is 14 among which 5 are filed in Peshawar Bench, 7 in Abbottabad Bench and two are filed in DI Khan Bench.

A total of 199 applications were filed against rejection of nomination papers for Provincial Assembly seats among which 107 are filed in Peshawar Bench, 10 in Abbottabad Bench, 52 in Mingora Bench, 6 in DI Khan Bench and 24 are filed in Bannu Bench.

Cumulatively 329 applications were received among which 116 applications are against approval of nomination papers for Provincial Assembly seats while 213 applications are received against rejection of nomination papers for National Assembly seats.