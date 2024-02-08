EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock

ATTOCK, Feb 08 (APP):A four-member delegation of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday visited various polling stations established in Attock district for general elections and expressed satisfaction over transparent polling process in all parts of the district.

The delegation comprised of Nisar Ahmad Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hussain Bharwana and Justice (retired) Ikramullah. Earlier, the delegation visited Government Graduate College Attock and Government Pilot School Attock, and appreciated the arrangements made for the polling.

DRO Rao Atif Raza and District Election Commissioner Noor-ul-Khattab, briefed the delegation about the overall arrangements. The DRO had also given a briefing about the total 1015 polling stations, where 1349040 voters were registered for voting. He further said that in order to facilitate the voters, there had been 1015 presiding officers, 6712 assistant presiding officers and 3356 polling officers who were bound to perform duty for holding successful elections.

Later, talking to the media, EC member Shah Muhammad Jatoi said that the election commission had made all necessary arrangements for smooth and peaceful elections. He also expressed satisfaction over the complete process of polling that was held today in a peaceful environment