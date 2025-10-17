Ebrahim Ali Bhai, Hira Foundation & Model Haqani Schools wins PCB talent hunt school cricket matches

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 17 (APP):Exciting cricket action continued in the PCB Talent Hunt Programme for School Cricket (Karachi Region), with three matches decided on Thursday across different grounds in the city.

The day featured outstanding centuries by Fakharuddin Sialvi (139) and Muhammad Asghar (125), along with a remarkable all-round performance by M. Anas Khan, who scored an unbeaten 90 and took 4 wickets for 17 runs.

At Jinnah College Ground, Ebrahim Ali Bhai School outclassed Aga Khan School by 163 runs. Batting first, Ebrahim Ali Bhai School piled up 319 for 7 in 40 overs, powered by Muhammad Asghar’s 125 (19 fours), Muhammad Zahid’s 53, and Muhammad Fahad’s 31. For Aga Khan School, Gautam Makwana and Muzaffar Ali picked up two wickets each. In reply, Aga Khan School was bowled out for 156 in 28 overs. Afnan Nazim (37) and Makwana (35) fought hard, but Muhammad Zahid (3/30) and Muhammad Abbas (2/18) ensured a comfortable win for Ebrahim Ali Bhai.

At Darul Uloom Korangi Ground, Hira Foundation School defeated The Cedar School by 40 runs. Hira Foundation posted 265 in 39.3 overs, led by Fakharuddin Sialvi’s explosive 139 (21 fours), M. Zakwan Usmani’s 48, and Muhammad Aqil’s 35. For Cedar, Abdul Rehman Amiwala took 3 for 51, while Hasan Asif Pia and Hammad Furqan claimed two wickets each. In reply, Cedar managed 225 all out in 39 overs despite Amiwala’s 47 and Muhammad Umar’s 40, with Muhammad Aqil starring with the ball, taking 4 for 13.

At IBA University Ground, GBSS Model Haqani cruised past Habib Public School by 116 runs. Model Haqani posted 241 for 5 in 40 overs, thanks to M. Anas Khan’s unbeaten 90 (8 fours, 5 sixes), supported by Aliyan Asif (44) and Azaan Masroor (33). In response, Habib Public School folded for 125 in 25 overs, with Elia Asif (41) and Muhammad Saad (28) the top scorers. Anas Khan (4/17) and Hasan Jawad (4/34) shared the spoils to seal a commanding victory.

The PCB Talent Hunt Programme continues to provide a strong platform for young cricketers in Karachi to showcase their potential and earn recognition at the national level.