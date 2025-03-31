28.2 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 31, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticEarthquake jolts Karachi, triggers panic among residents
Domestic

Earthquake jolts Karachi, triggers panic among residents

8
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Mar 31 (APP): A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Karachi and its surrounding areas on Monday afternoon, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
The tremor was recorded at 16:11 PST, originating at a depth of 19 kilometers with an epicenter 75 kilometers north of Karachi, at 25.54°N latitude and 67.17°E longitude.
Although no immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced, the tremors caused panic among residents, prompting many to rush outdoors.
Authorities are conducting further assessments to gauge the full impact of the seismic activity.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan