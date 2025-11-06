E-challan system officially launched in city

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 06 (APP):E-Challan system has been officially launched in the city under the safe city project here on Thursday.

In a joint press briefing here, SSP Safe City Malik Tariq along with CTO Nasir Javed Rana said that earlier, this system is functional in smart cities however e-challan system is being launched in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Faisalabad from November 6 (Thursday).

He advised the citizens to avoid traffic law violations otherwise they may have to face heavy fines. “If safe city camera captures you without a seat belt in the vehicle then you will pay fine”, he said adding that e-challan will also be issued on installation of illegal registration number plates on the vehicle and motorcycles.

He also warned motorcyclists to wear helmets while driving or pay a fine if they were captured by cameras without a helmet. He said that the numbers of human deaths reported in road accidents every year due to traffic rules violations, so all possible measures are being taken to protect precious lives.

He said that there is coverage of safe city project cameras in the limits of 27 police stations, adding that this system would be expanded to other areas including tehsils shortly.

He said that 80 percent crime has decreased where cameras are installed, and 60 percent has increased where cameras are not fitted.

He hoped that citizens would follow the traffic rules strictly to avoid any legal penalty.