E-Business Portal launched in Sargodha

SARGODHA, Oct 23 (APP):The E-Business Portal had been officially launched here on Thursday in the division.

According to an official spokesperson here, the portal allows businesses and citizens

to apply for NOCs, licenses, registrations, and land use conversions online.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan said that businesses can now submit applications online from anywhere in the world, eliminating the need for physical visits to offices, adding that the portal provides a transparent and efficient system, reducing delays and the need for personal recommendations.

He said that the portal had been activated in Bhakkar district, with four applications received so far. Progress is also underway in Khushab district. “In Mianwali district, three petrol pump cases have been approved through the portal. In Sargodha, the first conversion case has been approved through the portal”, the commissioner added.

He said that the portal had increased transparency in business activities, making it a model for the entire division. “The E-Business Portal is expected to boost investment and job opportunities in the region, contributing to the growth of a business-friendly Punjab” Jahanzeb Awan concluded.