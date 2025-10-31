E-Biz Portal facilitates transparent NOC process in Sargodha Division

- Advertisement -

SARGODHGA, Oct 31 (APP):The e-Biz Portal, launched under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is providing a transparent, fast, and efficient system for the business community and citizens to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

A meeting was held to review the progress of this system, chaired by Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzeb Awan.

The meeting, attended by Director Development Bilal Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioners (General) of all four districts, SNEs, and PITB officers, was briefed on the current status of NOC applications via the portal. It was reported that a total of 186 applications had been received from the Sargodha Division across various departments. Of these, 103 applications were from Sargodha, 9 from Khushab, 31 from Mianwali, and 43 from Bhakkar.

Furthermore, the meeting highlighted that separate dashboards have been created for both the Deputy Commissioners and the Commissioner. These dashboards will allow officers to monitor the progress and status of applications on a daily basis.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan instructed that, moving forward, no manual NOC applications would be accepted in any of the four districts. All applications must be submitted exclusively through the e-Biz portal. He also directed that information desks be established at the Deputy Commissioners’ offices to guide citizens on using the portal. If an applicant submits a manual form, staff should assist in uploading it onto the portal immediately.

The Commissioner emphasized that this initiative, championed by the Chief Minister, aligns with modern governance practices and aims to not only streamline processes for the business community but also enhance transparency within government institutions.