Dutch Deputy Ambassador calls on Sindh irrigation minister

KARACHI, Nov 26 (APP):The Netherlands Envoy expressed keen interest in increasing investment and cooperation in the sectors of modern agriculture, irrigation, flood management and livestock in Sindh.

The Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Netherlands in Pakistan, Hajo Provo Kluit, Wednesday, met Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Secretary Irrigation Zarif Kherro in Karachi.

According to a statement issued here, discussed in detail issues related to Sindh’s irrigation system, sea water intrusion, and overall water management while matters relating to livestock, semen and embryo technology, food processing, and modern agricultural technology were also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting also agreed to prepare a joint report on rehabilitation of the Indus Delta and environmental impact assessment of the irrigation system and establishing business working groups.

The Sindh minister highlighted the cooperation and investment opportunities in the livestock sector particularly setting up pasteurizing plants and seamen processing plants.

He also underscored the need of overhauling irrigation and drainage systems in the province to cope with challenges of floods, delta deterioration and decreasing soil fertility.

The Netherlands envoy expressed desire to increase cooperation in the areas of water management, modern food processing and climate resilience and stated that Dutch companies were interested in investing in agriculture, water management, livestock and food processing sectors in Pakistan.