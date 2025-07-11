DSP Ghazi circle reviews security at Tarbela T-V project sites

- Advertisement -

HARIPUR, Jul 11 (APP):Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ghazi Circle, Masood Khan, conducted a comprehensive visit to various sections of the Tarbela Dam T-V Project on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Farhan Khan.

He was accompanied by SP (Special Security Unit) Tahir Qureshi.

During the visit, DSP Masood Khan inspected the security arrangements in place across the project site and met with on-duty officers and personnel. He also held a detailed meeting with WAPDA security officials to assess the safety protocols being implemented for foreign nationals working at the site.

Speaking on the occasion, the DSP emphasized that ensuring the protection of Chinese engineers and other foreign nationals residing in Haripur district is a top priority for the local police. He noted that additional measures would be introduced to further enhance the existing security framework. Strengthening inter-agency coordination, he said, would also be a focus to ensure swift and effective response in any emergency situation.

The visit underscores the Haripur Police’s commitment to safeguarding key national projects and the personnel contributing to their development.