Dry weather prevails in city

LAHORE, Mar 02 (APP): Dry weather prevailed in the city on Monday, and the MET Office forecast similar conditions over the next 24 hours.

Officials said continental air was affecting most parts of the country. Mainly dry weather is expected nationwide, with colder conditions in the hilly areas during the morning and night hours.

Partly cloudy skies are likely in the northern regions during the evening and night. Daytime temperatures in the plains are expected to remain above normal.

The lowest temperature on Monday was recorded at Leh, where the mercury fell to -08°C, while in Lahore it was 18°C.