Dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, Nov 18 (APP):The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature was recorded in Karachi 20 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 18 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 13 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 17 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 11 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 15 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 10 degrees Centigrade and in Nawabshah 13 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.