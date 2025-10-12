Dry weather forecast for city

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 12 (APP): Partly cloudy and dry weather persisted in the city on Sunday, while the Met Office forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

According to Met officials, continental air was dominating most parts of the country. They said mainly dry weather was expected to prevail across most regions, with cold conditions likely in northern areas during the night and early morning hours.

The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded at Sibbi, Khairpur, Sukkur, Rohri, Padidan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Jam, Mirpur Khas, Chhor, and Mithi, where the mercury reached 37°C, while Lahore recorded a maximum of 32°C.