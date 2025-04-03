28 C
Drug supplier to educational institutions arrested

BUREWALA, Apr 03 (APP):The Model Town Police have arrested a notorious drug dealer involved in supplying ice (crystal meth) and other narcotics to students in educational institutions.
The police recovered two kilograms of ice worth millions of rupees from the accused, while his accomplice managed to escape.
Station House Officer (SHO) Model Town Mehtab Alam and his team raided a house in Ahata Shah Nawaz, where they apprehended the prime suspect, Mudassar. However, his brother and accomplice, Muzammil, fled the scene.
A case has been registered against the accused and police have launched a full-scale investigation to dismantle the entire drug network.
Meanwhile, citizens have urged authorities to take swift action against those poisoning the youth with narcotics.
