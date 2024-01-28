Drug smuggler arrested in supplying drugs to educational institutions

RAWALPINDI, Jan 28 (APP):Police have arrested a smuggler who supplied drugs to educational institutions and recovered 10.5 kg of drugs from his possession during a crackdown here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police conducted a raid and held the smuggler who was involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions. The drug smuggler was identified as Nauman.

According to the initial investigation, the drug was supplying drugs to educational institutions in twin cities. The other accomplices and facilitators of the accused were also arrested, SP Rawal Faisal Salim said that the accused will be brought to court with solid evidence and will be punished, those who poison the veins of the youth cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.