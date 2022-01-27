Drug peddler sentenced to life imprisonment

PESHAWAR, Jan 27 (APP): The court sentenced the convict to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 million in a case of possession of 17 kg of opium and attempted smuggling.

A spokesman for the Excise Department said that the Additional Sessions Judge of Charsadda had sentenced him to life imprisonment under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Narcotics Act 201.

The convicted drug smuggler Waqar, a resident of Shakargarh, Narowal District, was arrested by Mardan Region Excise Police Station on September 18, 2020, at Charsadda Motorway Interchange and 17 kg of opium was recovered from his vehicle.

A case under Section 9D / CNSA 2019 was registered against accused Waqar at Mardan Region Excise Police Station.

After recording evidence and concluding arguments from both sides of the trial and additional sessions, Judge Charsadda noted that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against the accused and sentenced him to life imprisonment with a fine.