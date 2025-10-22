Wednesday, October 22, 2025
HomeDomesticDrug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison
Domestic

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

8
- Advertisement -
WAH CANTT, Oct 22 (APP):A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila has sentenced nine-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case.
The accused namely Gull Niaz was arrested by Taxila Police in August 2024.
 The judge after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of selling drugs, subsequently awarded 9-year imprisonment and fine worth Rs 0.1 million.
During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Pak, Saudi FMs discuss Gaza situation, regional developments

Currency rates of NBP

Exchange rates for currency notes

STA concludes promotional tour in Gulf Countries

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan