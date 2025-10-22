Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

- Advertisement -

WAH CANTT, Oct 22 (APP):A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila has sentenced nine-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case.

The accused namely Gull Niaz was arrested by Taxila Police in August 2024.

The judge after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of selling drugs, subsequently awarded 9-year imprisonment and fine worth Rs 0.1 million.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence.