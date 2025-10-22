Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Drug-peddler held, one-kg heroin recovered

MULTAN, Oct 22 (APP):Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered more than one kilogram of heroin during an operation carried out within limits of Seetal Mari Police Station.
According to the police spokesman, the Seetal Mari police team, led by SHO Rao Ali Hasan along with Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Afzal, conducted a raid near Purani Bakr Mandi Pul Nehar Nohar area.
During the operation, the team apprehended the accused, identified as Faheemuddin, and recovered over one kilogram of heroin from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused at Seetal Mari Police Station, while further investigation is underway.
