Drug peddler held, hashish recovered

arrest
Dera Ismail Khan, Jan 26 (APP):Dera police, during the crackdown against narcotics on Friday, arrested the drug peddler and recovered hashish in the jurisdiction of Kirri Khasor Police Station.
According to the police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Kirri Khasor Police Station Saleem Abbas and the police team during the operation arrested the drug peddler, namely Abdul Lateef, the son of Malik Jumma, a resident of Zamirabad, and recovered 1080 grams of hashish from his possession.
Police have registered a case against the drug peddler and started a further probe.

