Drug peddler held during encounter

- Advertisement -

KHANEWAL, Dec 04 (APP):A history-sheeter drug peddler was arrested in injured condition during a shootout between the CCD team and three drug dealers here near Basti Azizabad on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson, the team during patrolling signaled three unidentified armed suspects riding on a motorcycle to stop, but the suspects opened straight fire, damaging the official vehicle.

Police retaliated and after the exchange of fire and a subsequent search operation, one suspect-Muhammad Zafar, son of Ahmed Bakhsh,resident of Roshan Pur, Abdul Hakim, was arrested in injured condition. He was wanted in 13 serious criminal cases.

While his other two accomplices escaped under the cover of darkness. Police launched blockades in the area to ensure their arrest.