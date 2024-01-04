Drug peddler held, contraband seized

arrest
FAISALABAD, Jan 04 (APP):Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband from his possession.
Police said here on Thursday that two motorbike riders carrying hashish and opium were going near Quaid-e-Azam block, Samundri road when their two-wheeler slipped near the police picket.A personnel rushed to help them but one suspect ran away from the site.
Police on suspicion, searched a bag holding the other biker and found 4 kg hashish and 6 kg opium.
The police arrested the accused -Faiz, while the other was Ghulam Mustafa who managed to escape.
A case was registered against them,while police launched investigation.

