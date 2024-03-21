Drug peddler held, contraband seized

drugs

FAISALABAD, Mar 21 (APP):The Anti-Narcotics Force arrested a drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of opium
and hashish here on Thursday.
According to official sources, the ANF, in an operation near tehsil Tandlianwala, arrested a
drug pusher, Ghulam Abbas, and recovered 8.4-kg of opium and 18-kg of hashish.
A case has been registered against the accused

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services