Drug peddler held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, Mar 21 (APP):The Anti-Narcotics Force arrested a drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of opium

and hashish here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the ANF, in an operation near tehsil Tandlianwala, arrested a

drug pusher, Ghulam Abbas, and recovered 8.4-kg of opium and 18-kg of hashish.

A case has been registered against the accused