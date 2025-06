- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jun 26 (APP): The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday during operations against criminal elements arrested a drug peddler and six illegal arms owners from different areas.

According to the police spokesman, the Taxila Police nabbed an accused with 525 grams of ice.

Meanwhile, six accused were detained in operations carried out in the areas of New Town, Sadiqabad, Chaklala and Chauntra police stations for having illegal arms and ammunition.