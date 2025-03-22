Drug paddler jailed for 9 years

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Mar 22 (APP): A court has sentenced a drug supplier to 9 years imprisonment along with a fine.

The criminal named Samar Abbas was arrested in 2024.

According to the details the court sentenced him to 9 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 80,000.0. The criminal was arrested by Civil Lines Police in September 2024 after 1500 grams of hashish was recovered from him.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the investigation and legal teams.

He said that the full-scale operations against drug suppliers were underway to eradicate the scourge of drugs.