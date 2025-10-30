Driver injured in LPG tanker’s accident

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Oct 30 (APP):An empty LPG tanker met an accident in the Gullan Hatti area of the district when the driver swerved to avoid a passing trailer on the National Highway, official sources from the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) said on Thursday.

As a result of the maneuver, the engine of the tanker detached and fell onto the road, causing injuries to the driver. Rescue 1122 teams reached the scene promptly after receiving a call on the helpline, provided first aid to the injured driver, and later shifted him to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Farooq, resident of Khanewal. According to hospital sources, his condition was stated to be out of danger. The road has since been cleared and traffic has resumed as normal.