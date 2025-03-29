DRAP intensifies drive against spurious drugs

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP):The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has significantly intensified its nationwide efforts to combat the illegal sale, manufacturing, and distribution of spurious and falsified therapeutic goods.

This resolute campaign underscores DRAP’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring the availability of safe and effective medicines and medical devices.

Over the past 15 days, DRAP, collaborating with provincial health authorities, executed successful enforcement actions resulting in substantial seizures, facility sealings, and legal proceedings.

Notably in Lahore, operation apprehended individuals illegally selling Urografin 76% Injection, leading to confiscations and charges for violations including unlicensed sales and overpricing, with ongoing investigations.

DRAP-led team in Lahore intercepted a peddler selling unregistered Lipiodol Ultra Liquid near Hameed Latif Hospital, subsequently raiding M/s Al-Waali Distributors, recovering illicit articles, sealing the premises, and initiating a formal investigation.

DRAP has also taken decisive action against the illegal manufacturing of unregistered medical devices in Islamabad.

Drap conducted a surprise inspection at a facility in the Industrial Triangle, Kahuta Road, revealed the unlawful production and storage of plastic urine collection containers without the mandatory Establishment License, a clear violation of the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, and the DRAP Act, 2012.

The illegally manufactured devices were seized, and the facility was sealed.

Similarly, an operation at a former pharmaceutical facility, M/s Ambro Pharmaceuticals, in the same area, uncovered the illegal manufacturing and storage of medical devices despite the prior cancellation of its Drug Manufacturing License.

The premises were sealed, and the owner has been referred for stringent legal action.

In a proactive move to protect the pharmaceutical industry and the public, DRAP has issued an urgent alert regarding the presence of falsified Propylene Glycol (PG) in the market.

Testing by the Drug Testing Laboratory (DTL), Lahore, confirmed a dangerously high level of toxic Ethylene Glycol (EG) in batch YF01210911.

DRAP reiterates its advisory for rigorous raw material screening.

DRAP remains resolutely committed to eradicating spurious and falsified therapeutic goods through rigorous surveillance, intelligence-led enforcement, and stringent regulations.

Public vigilance is vital and citizens have been strongly urged to report any suspicious activity related to potentially counterfeit or substandard medicines and medical devices via DRAP’s official channels.

This collaborative approach is crucial for ensuring access to safe, effective, and quality therapeutic goods for all citizens.