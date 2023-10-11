Dr. Saqib conducts surprise visit to One Window Center; interacts with beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, made an unannounced visit to the Benazir One Window Center in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During this visit, he was accompanied by Mr. Naveed Akbar, Director General National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER).

The purpose of the visit was to personally inspect the operations and interaction with the beneficiaries present at Benazir One Window Center.

Dr. Amjad Saqib was given a comprehensive brief by staff of One Window Center about its functions and operations.

The Benazir One Window Center is a unique initiative that brings together multiple organizations, including BISP, NADRA, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Akhuwat, and HBL, under one roof.

This consolidated approach streamlines and enhances the efficiency of services offered to beneficiaries.

At the One Window Center, beneficiaries can access services related to registration in BISP, eligibility assessment, enrollment of their children in the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif program, and benefits from the Benazir Nashonuma Programme. On average, the center serves approximately 200 to 500 women beneficiaries daily.

During his visit, Dr. Amjad Saqib took the time to engage with beneficiaries who were there for registration and to receive their stipends under the Benazir Kafaalat program.

He expressed keen interest in understanding the challenges and issues faced by beneficiaries and inquired how BISP’s financial support has positively impacted their lives and their families.

Dr. Amjad Saqib also conducted an inspection of the facilities and arrangements at the center, paying close attention to cleanliness, access to drinking water, and suitable shaded areas for beneficiaries waiting for their turn.

He emphasized the importance of treating beneficiaries with respect and courtesy, ensuring that every beneficiary’s concerns are addressed.

Furthermore, he encouraged the staff to raise awareness about cleanliness, tree planting, and water usage.

Highlighting the significance of monitoring, Dr. Amjad Saqib stressed the need for continuous improvement in service delivery to beneficiaries.

He also urged the presence of additional bank agents at the center to facilitate the seamless disbursement of funds to beneficiaries.

He expressed his aspiration for the Benazir One Window Center to set a benchmark for zero embezzlement and pledged his commitment to expanding similar centers to other provinces across the country.