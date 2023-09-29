Dr Javed extends greetings on Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

LAHORE, Sep 29 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Minister of Health, Professor Dr. Javed Akram, extended his warm greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi (peace be upon him).

In his message on Friday,he emphasized that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was a beacon of mercy to the entire world.

Dr. Javed Akram highlighted that the Prophet (PBUH) brought light to a world shrouded in darkness, sent by Allah Almighty as a mercy for both this life and the hereafter. He also praised the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for earning the titles of “truthful” and “trustworthy” through his remarkable personality and noble character.

The minister urged everyone to follow the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to become not only devout Muslims but also good human beings. He emphasized that the solutions to the current challenges faced by the Muslim world lie in emulating the life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Dr. Javed Akram underlined how the Prophet (PBUH) set exceptional examples of peace, brotherhood, human dignity, equality, forgiveness, and justice in society. He attributed the decline of the Muslim world to our failure to follow these teachings.

In conclusion, he prayed that Allah Almighty would grant success to our country and nation through the intercession of His beloved, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).