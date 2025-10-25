Dr. Azra Pechuho inaugurates advanced orthopedic services, phlebotomy unit at JPMC

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 25 (APP):Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, on Saturday inaugurated the Advanced Orthopedic Services and Phlebotomy Unit at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Dr. Pechuho said the newly inaugurated advanced units aim to provide world-class treatment to patients suffering from bone, joint, and sports-related injuries, pediatric orthopedic disorders, and musculoskeletal tumors.

“For the first time in the public sector, modern orthopedic subspecialty clinics and a dedicated phlebotomy unit have been established, the result of tireless efforts by the JPMC team,” the Minister remarked.

During the visit, doctors briefed the Minister about the new operation theatres, clinics, and phlebotomy unit, explaining how these facilities would ensure timely and improved medical care for patients.

Dr. Pechuho also inspected the new units and interacted with patients who had benefited from advanced surgical services.

The Health Minister reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to expanding specialized surgical and diagnostic services to every district of the province, ensuring that people do not have to travel to other cities for treatment.

“These new units are a major gift from the Sindh government to the people,” she said. “With modern facilities, trained staff, and quality care, they will bring a real change in people’s lives.”