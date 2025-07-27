Dr Anila Kamal recalling her four-year achievements at RWU, urges young girls to join RWU to unlock their hidden potential

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 27 (APP): Professor Dr. Anila Kamal, the founding Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Women University (RWU), has urged the female students to join the university to unlock their potential in their future higher education with modernized facilities.

She expressed these words in an exclusive interview to APP on Sunday.

Her dedication and leadership role, reflected in her four-year tenure, have transformed the institution from a struggling postgraduate college into a thriving women’s university.

Having studied at the institution during her college days, Dr. Kamal brought a personal commitment to her role after being appointed as the first VC of the university, crafting a five-year vision plan that she proudly says is nearly accomplished.

The vice chancellor highlighted that the institute, once a Post Graduate College for Women established in 1951, has transformed into a vibrant hub for women’s empowerment as a women’s university.

“When I joined, RWU had minimal infrastructure; today, 97% of our faculty are PhD holders from top institutions, forming the backbone of our success”, she said.

Dr. Anila said the university owns a robust administrative team and upgraded facilities, including 12 state-of-the-art computer labs, a modern auditorium, and a zoology lab unmatched in Rawalpindi and Islamabad universities.

“We fixed dilapidated classrooms and lecture halls to create a conducive environment for students,” she added.

To a question about academic growth, the vice chancellor highlighted expanding undergraduate programs from 11 to 15, launching 12 MPhil programs in 2023, and introducing 10 PhD programs, with a focus on fields like IT.

“We’ve made internships mandatory and brought in guest speakers to ensure practical exposure for students,” she said

while highlighting the steps taken to empower the girl students as entrepreneurs.

She said that under the government’s National Action Plan (NAP), women’s empowerment remained the main focus of the university during the first four years of RWU’s journey.

Dr. Anila informed that many graduates secured jobs where they interned, and aligned education with industry needs.

The VC emphasized empowering female students in a society where only 20% of educated women join the workforce. The collaboration with the Twin Cities’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry has furthered the industrial exposure and opportunities to work for the students.

“We’ve introduced ideal competitions, job fairs, and research incentives to build confidence among the students to take them in their professional careers,” she added.

Highlighting the international achievements of the university, Dr. Anila informed that RWU’s permanent membership in the Silk Road Alliance, which was recently achieved, offers fully funded exchange programs to 19 countries, while collaborations with institutions like the University of Technology Malaysia boost research.

She said RWU remained the world’s first ever women’s university, being selected as its member and has offered the exchange programme collaboration for its students.

She said that during her tenure as VC, RWU hosted six international conferences with over 80% global participation despite funding challenges.

The success story doesn’t end here; the university has clinched several awards and won medals in different sporting competitions and other extracurricular events, she added.

“Our students excelled in competitions like Punjab HEC’s event, surpassing the engineering faculty,” she said.

The vice chancellor proudly shared that RWU’s blind student was selected for the national blind Cricket Team who represented the university in Australia.

On financial assistance and scholarships, Dr. Anila maintained that no student is missed once admitted on merit.

“We have introduced 700 scholarships and faculty-funded support for deserving students against a 400 prescribed HEC ratio, ensuring maximum accessibility”, she said.

The vice chancellor further highlighted that besides regular scholarship schemes, the university management also supports more students under the ‘each one, teach one’ initiative.

“Therefore, the deserving but talented students will never miss their education because of financial constraints”, she said.

Dr. Anila highlighted more key features of the university that make it a distinguished educational platform for women’s development including the Active Citizenship Program, community development, 100% solar-powered, RO water filtration plants, fully Wi-Fi networking, automated systems with E-Office practices, secure and accommodating hostel facilities and diverse opportunities for national and international collaboration.

“Women’s universities are vital in Pakistan for providing a secure environment,” she concluded, expressing confidence in RWU’s lasting impact.

Dr. Anila, after spending a commendable four-year tenure as VC, is about to leave the university for her next assignment, and has secured Rs. 1.0 billion in endowment funds for the university.